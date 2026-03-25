MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian attacks caused over 130 civilian casualties in the past week, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Over the past week, more than 133 people, including ten children, have become the target of terrorist attacks carried out by the Western-backed Kiev regime. Fourteen people were killed," she specified.

Zakharova pointed out that the Kiev regime, guided by instructions from Britain and the EU, "is trying to increase the intensity of attacks beyond combat zones, targeting civilians, as well as educational, medical, transport, and energy facilities, with NATO’s weapons."