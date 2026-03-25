Ukraine’s military attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with nearly 120 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, March 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked populated areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with nearly 120 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, the regional crisis response center reported on Wednesday.

"In the Graivoronsky district, the town of Graivoron, the villages of Glotovo, Golovchino, Gora-Podol, Dorogoshch, Zamostye, Kozinka, Moshchenoye and Rozhdestvenka came under a bombardment by four munitions and attacks by 27 drones, of which seven were shot down. In the village of Zamostye, two men were injured in an FPV drone attack. The men were taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. Medics assess the health condition of one of the men as severe," the regional crisis response center reported.

The Ukrainian attacks damaged a car, a social facility and a private house in the village of Zamostye, a car in the town of Graivoron, a tractor in the village of Rozhdestvenka, two outbuildings, three private houses and two cars in the village of Moshchenoye where one of the cars burnt down. The attacks also damaged three private houses and an outbuilding in the village of Gora-Podol and a truck in the village of Golovchino. Two cars and a private house were damaged in a drone detonation in Graivoron early in the morning, it said.

In Belgorod, a Ukrainian rocket attack damaged electric power facilities, the roof of an apartment building and six apartments, a warehouse of an enterprise, an outbuilding and a private house whose roof was destroyed. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under an attack by 38 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged a car and a private house. The Volokonovsky district was attacked by four Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged cars, the fence of a private house and an outbuilding. In the Borisovsky district, an FPV drone strike set fire to a garage and damaged an outbuilding, the crisis response center reported.

The Belgorodsky district came under an attack by 19 Ukrainian drones and a bombardment by six munitions, which damaged an infrastructural facility, an auxiliary building on the premises of an enterprise, private houses and cars. The Shebekinsky district was attacked by 28 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged social facilities, a garage, cars and an infrastructural facility, it said.