Ukraine damages Belgorod energy facilities seriously — governor

BELGOROD, March 25. /TASS/. Ukraine has seriously damaged Belgorod energy infrastructure with shells, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"Belgorod and the Belgorod District were subjected to rocket fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. Serious damage has been caused to energy infrastructure facilities," the governor wrote.

According to him, interruptions in the supply of electricity, water and heat were recorded. A more accurate scale of the damage will be assessed during daylight hours.

"All emergency services are on the ground. Information about other consequences is being clarified," Gladkov added.