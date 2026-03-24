MELITOPOL, March 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces’ attacks on medical facilities and ambulances in the Zaporozhye Region demonstrate that medics are Kiev’s legitimate targets, despite all international conventions, lawmaker Sergey Yurchenko told TASS.

"Despite all norms, medics in the Zaporozhye Region have become legitimate targets for Ukrainian servicemen. Just today, the Ukrainian military attacked an ambulance and a hospital’s intensive care unit. The professionalism of the medical institution’s employees prevented casualties among the personnel and patients. Such Ukrainian military actions are crimes, and all those implicated should be punished," the lawmaker emphasized.

Earlier, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked an ambulance in the Vasilyevsky district and later the local hospital. There were no casualties, but the hospital’s intensive care unit was damaged.