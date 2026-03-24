Iran to cause problems for US in other foreign policy areas — expert

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Washington will begin to experience problems in various regions of its influence due to the protracted conflict with Iran, military expert Boris Rozhin wrote in an opinion column for TASS.

"The war against Iran is already impacting both the US and Israel’s capabilities to counter Iranian missiles and drones, and is complicating the implementation of Washington’s plans in various regions. The current scenario was not anticipated, and the US administration is trying to solve the problem through urgent defense appropriations and the transfer of strategic stockpiles from other areas," the expert noted.

According to Rozhin, the US is already unable to supply Ukraine with missiles for eight or nine Patriot anti-aircraft missile system batteries. In his opinion, such a delivery is particularly urgent, as Kiev is "using up its last winter supply, and it’s unclear when it can expect the delivery of the next one."

"The situation could also call into question plans to supply additional air defense systems and anti-aircraft missile stockpiles to Taiwan. Taipei seriously fears that prolonging the war in the Middle East will affect the pace of upgrading the island’s air defense system," the expert added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.