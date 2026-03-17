Russian, Indian diplomats discuss UNSC reform, current global developments

NEW DELHI, March 17. /TASS/. Issues of reforming the United Nations Security Council and current global developments were the focus of the 7th round of consultations between representatives of the Russian and Indian foreign ministries that was held in the Indian capital city of New Delhi, the Indian foreign ministry said.

"The sides informed each other about their priorities within the United Nations. Key attention was focused on issues related to the UN Security Council’s agenda, in particular, fighting terrorism, peacekeeping activities, Security Council reforms, and a range of other topics," it said.

"The sides also exchanged view on the current regional and global developments," it added.

The Russian delegation to the consultations was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov. The Indian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sibi George.