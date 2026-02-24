MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia maintains a consistent position on the Ukrainian conflict and is making every effort to achieve peace, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed at a briefing.

"We continue our efforts to achieve peace, our position is very clear and consistent," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined the conditions for a Ukrainian settlement in June 2024 at a meeting with Foreign Ministry officials. These include the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass and Novorossiya, Ukraine's neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status, the lifting of anti-Russian Western sanctions, and Kiev's rejection of Russophobic neo-Nazi norms and laws, including repression against the canonical Orthodox Church.

To achieve these objectives, Moscow is calling for negotiations, but Kiev, backed by European countries, is consistently trying to thwart any political and diplomatic settlement efforts.