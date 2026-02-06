West forced OSCE to serve interests of hybrid war against Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Since the start of the special military operation, the Western countries have made it one of their main goals to force the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to serve the interests of waging a hybrid war against Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following conversations with the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, and the organization's Secretary-General Feridun Sinirlioglu.

"The reasons [for the OSCE crisis] clearly lie in the actions of states, NATO countries, and the European Union, which long ago, long before the events in Ukraine, took on the task of putting the organization at the service of their own interests, and after the start of the special military operation, at the service of the hybrid war against Russia and the support of the very same hot war unleashed against our country by the Ukrainian regime," he emphasized.

According to Lavrov, virtually the entire OSCE agenda has been Ukrainized. "This has happened even in those areas that should have been devoted to mutually beneficial cooperation, the search for specific, generally acceptable projects in the fields of transport, communications, logistics, investment, and the resolution of humanitarian issues," he clarified.