Russia, US should maintain exchange of ICBM launch notifications — expert

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. It is logical for Moscow and Washington to continue exchanging notifications regarding intercontinental ballistic missile launches even after the expiration of the New START Treaty, according to military analyst and editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko.

"Under the terms of the New START Treaty, Moscow and Washington previously notified each other in advance about upcoming training and test launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles through established channels. This practice enabled both nations’ missile early warning systems to assess the nature of these events beforehand, allowing them to respond appropriately in tracking mode and reducing the risk of misinterpreting such launches as a genuine nuclear attack. Even after the treaty’s termination, maintaining at least this mutual exchange of notifications remains essential," Korotchenko explained.

The Treaty on Measures for the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (commonly known as New START) was signed in April 2010 by the presidents of the United States and Russia and entered into force on February 5, 2011. It imposed strict quantitative limits on the deployed strategic nuclear arsenals of both nations.

In February 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START Treaty, though not withdrawing entirely. Moscow’s move was motivated by a desire to assess how the arsenals of other NATO nuclear powers - Britain and France - would be accounted for before resuming full engagement. Despite this suspension, both Russia and the United States reaffirmed their voluntary commitment to adhere to the treaty’s core quantitative limits until its scheduled end.

On September 22, 2025, during a meeting with the Russian Security Council, Putin stated that Moscow was prepared to uphold these limits for an additional year beyond the treaty’s expiration in February 2026. He underscored that this extension depended on Washington’s reciprocal actions. A few days later, US President Donald Trump praised Putin’s initiative, but no official response from Washington was issued.

With the official expiration of the New START Treaty on February 5, 2026, for the first time since 1972, there are no legally binding agreements regulating nuclear arms between the world’s two largest nuclear powers.