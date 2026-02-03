People of Myanmar support authorities’ policies, dialogue with Russia, China — Shoigu

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The people of Myanmar advocate for strengthening dialogue with their closest partners, including Russia and China, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said in an interview with TASS.

"The voting results confirmed that the people of Myanmar, who overwhelmingly voted for the Union Solidarity and Development Party, support the independent course of the current authorities aimed at strengthening national sovereignty and developing close cooperation with close partners from among the world's majority states, including Russia and China," Shoigu said following his working visit to Myanmar.

"We are confident that Naypyidaw's main course of strengthening comprehensive cooperation with the Russian Federation will not undergo any changes," he noted.