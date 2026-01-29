Putin, UAE leader discuss mainly bilateral relations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian-Emirati relations were the main topic on the agenda in talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The talks covered bilateral relations, a broad range of topics, they ran the gamut," he told reporters.

The UAE president's visit to Moscow is taking place against the background of Russian-American-Ukrainian consultations in Abu Dhabi and the crisis in the Middle East.