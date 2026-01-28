Russian-Syrian ties actively developing after change of leadership in Damascus — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Cooperation between Moscow and Damascus is growing following the leadership change in Syria, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said ahead of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

"Relations with the Syrian Arab Republic are actively developing following the leadership change," the spokesman said.

Last year, a meeting of the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation was held after al-Sharaa’s visit to Moscow, Peskov noted as an example.