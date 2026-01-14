Lavrov brushes off US tariff threats on Russia's trading partners

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. America’s idea to institute a 500% tariff on countries trading with Russia is hardly serious, and Moscow will focus on honoring agreements in place, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with Namibian Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi.

"They have Senator Lindsey Graham (a Republican from South Carolina, included on Russia's list of terrorists and extremists - TASS), who is on our respective lists. He's eagerly promoting - and recently he’s ramped things up - an initiative to impose 500% tariffs on any countries that trade with the Russian Federation. Of course, you can laugh about this or you can get angry. But I think we simply need to work and implement the agreements that exist between us and the Islamic Republic of Iran, between Russia and all our other trade and economic partners," Lavrov said.

He was commenting at TASS's request on US President Donald Trump's statements about imposing 25% tariffs on all countries that cooperate with Iran.