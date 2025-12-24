{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Kiev regime tramples on human rights, political pluralism — Medvedev

"The methods Zelensky's dictatorial regime uses have all the hallmarks of Nazism, state and international terrorism," the politician pointed out

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's dictatorial regime in Ukraine has violated fundamental human rights and political pluralism, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an op-ed for the Rodina (or Motherland) magazine.

"In the agony of turning Ukraine into an ‘anti-Russia’ project, Zelensky's dictatorial regime has trampled on fundamental human rights and completely destroyed the rule of law and political pluralism. The methods he uses have all the hallmarks of Nazism, state and international terrorism," the politician pointed out.

"Modern Ukraine has lost its legal personality, and the fate of ordinary Ukrainians is being decided by the Zelensky regime, which has criminally usurped power," he noted. "With the shameful silence of its Western curators, in the ‘best’ traditions of the Third Reich, the Ukrainian authorities resort to murder, illegal criminal prosecution, physical violence, threats, economic sanctions, discrimination, deprivation of civil rights, forced departure from the country, and other repressive methods against citizens," Medvedev stated.

Tags
Foreign policyDmitry Medvedev
Anglo-Saxon nations tap into Soviet-era tactics to 'decolonize' Russia anew — Medvedev
The senior Russian official recalled a briefing in the US Congress on the "decolonization of Russia" in June 2022, as well as the financial and media support provided by the Anglo-Saxons to the terrorist organization "Free Nations of Post-Russia Forum"
Read more
Platinum price on Nymex hits March 2008 high
The precious metal price was up by 10.14% at $2,301.2 per troy ounce
Read more
Kremlin spokesman urges Poland to remember political distortion has no place in G20
"As a rule, the Poles tend to politicize everything and distort the meaning of policies," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
Putin to present state awards at Kremlin today
The Russian leader will present orders, medals, and honorary titles to renowned musicians, artists, scientists, teachers, sports figures, healthcare workers, industrialists, agriculturalists, and other prominent figures
Read more
Russian troops pressing Ukrainian army in Krasny Liman direction — expert
Igor Kimakovsky said that Russian forces are also successfully fighting near the settlement of Ozyornoye
Read more
Thai F-16 fighter jets attack Cambodian territory — newspaper report
Thai jets dropped six bombs near Phnom Sampov in the Banan district of the Battambang Province in northwestern Cambodia
Read more
West accuses Russia of Bucha killings just as it did with Holodomor — Medvedev
According to the politician, the groundwork laid by predecessors in creating false ideologies is now actively exploited by the "regime of the bloody Kiev comedian"
Read more
Parties to negotiations on Ukraine discussing four final documents — US NATO envoy
There is a 20-point peace plan, together with sort of the multilateral security guarantees, the US specific security guarantees, and the post-peace economic growth and prosperity plan, Matthew Whitaker said
Read more
Two policemen die as result of explosion while detaining suspect in Moscow
Investigators and forensic experts are examining the incident site and establishing all the circumstances around it
Read more
Ukraine conflict likely to end in 2026 on terms unfavorable to Kiev — Politico
Foreign affairs columnist Jamie Dettmer doubts a €90 billion loan will be sufficient to keep Ukraine solvent
Read more
Kiev acknowledges that it will probably lose Donetsk — JD Vance
The US Vice President suggested that territorial concessions "could be 12 months from now, it could be longer than that," stating that "territorial concession is a significant hold-up in the negotiations"
Read more
Top Syrian diplomat says country’s relations with Russia enter new stage
According to Asaad al-Shaibani, Syria "seeks to forge balanced relations with all states"
Read more
Hungary refuses to ignore 'constitutional coup' in EU — minister for EU affairs
Janos Boka warned that the Hungarian government "will not sit idly by" as this happens
Read more
Dmitriev jokes European Commission chief would be banned from entering US
Kirill Dmitriev commented on a post by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the State Department's intention to take steps to bar leading figures of the global censorship-industrial complex from entering the country
Read more
Press review: Russia-US dialogue eyed in 2026 and EU seeks retreat after summit failure
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 23rd
Read more
Medvedev curious about reasons for unexpectedly conciliatory statements from EU
The Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council noted that Boris Pistorius stated he doesn't believe a war between NATO and Russia is imminent, while Alexander Stubb acknowledged that Moscow has no interest in attacking member countries of the alliance
Read more
Russian reconnaissance drones penetrating deep behind Ukrainian lines — expert
Vitaly Kiselev added that the weather is also helping Russian forces operate in these areas
Read more
Venezuela has overwhelming support in UN Security Council — president
The Venezuelan leader called the US seizure of vessels "piracy" and noted that "no one can defeat" the country
Read more
Russia, China promote new world order standing back-to-back — Russian ambassador
Igor Morgulov highlighted that Moscow and Beijing have faced unprecedented Western pressures aimed at stifling their development
Read more
Medvedev calls on world to designate Ukraine’s nationalism as destructive ideology
The politician described Ukrainian nationalism as a hand-made political project that rose to its anti-human fame last century with what he called targeted mass support from the United States and Great Britain
Read more
Press review: Kiev's Western support weakens as experts weigh in on Putin’s Q&A statements
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 22nd
Read more
Putin warned Bush that admitting Ukraine to NATO will lead to Russia-US confrontation
The Russian leader stressed that this would create a threat of NATO moving its military bases and various arms systems to the exact proximity to the Russian border
Read more
Globalist fake media machine attacks Trump, his peace efforts — Dmitriev
Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy commented on Donald Trump's opinion that the NYT newspaper poses a serious threat to national security and that its dissemination of false information should be stopped
Read more
Putin warned Bush that NATO membership would split Ukraine — declassified documents
During their meeting in Sochi in April 2008, Bush asked the Russian leader why Russia opposes to Ukraine’s NATO membership
Read more
Russian scientists create 72-qubit quantum computer — Rosatom Quantum Technologies
According to Yekaterina Solntseva, Director of Quantum Technologies at Rosatom State Corporation, it is especially important that the scientists have taken another step toward progressively improving the reliability of operations
Read more
Syrian foreign, defense ministers to visit Moscow for talks — SANA
The Syrian delegation will also include representatives of the General Directorate of Intelligence
Read more
Brazil ready to cooperate with Russia on rare earth metals — ambassador to Moscow
Brazil is open to dialogue with Russia, both in the area of extraction and production, and in the processing of these resources, Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos said
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Brazil concerned about Trump's actions towards Venezuela — ambassador to Russia
Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos also expressed hope that a military conflict between the United States and Venezuela will not occur
Read more
London recklessly provokes US into confrontation with Russia — UK journalist
Frank Wright said "it's not realistic for the Europeans or the British to win a war against Russia"
Read more
Brazil interested in Russian diesel, gasoline supplies — ambassador to Moscow
Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos emphasized that "diesel is especially important because Brazil's transportation system relies heavily on road freight"
Read more
Serbia supports Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine, offers venue for talks — top diplomat
Marko Duric said that Belgrade strongly support US President Donald Trump’s peace plan and all other initiatives that may put an end to hostilities
Read more
US pressuring Venezuela to change its government — Russian envoy
According to Vasily Nebenzya, the US President's statement is "a direct claim to another state's natural resources and subsoil"
Read more
Debris of plane crash near Ankara located - NTV
According to the TV channel, the Falcon 50 crashed due to a technical malfunction
Read more
FACTBOX: Two traffic police officers killed in explosion in southern Moscow
The suspect is also dead
Read more
Press review: Ukraine mulls elections and Trump plans laser fleet as gold prices soar
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 24th
Read more
Russian intel chief reveals recent extended call with MI6 director
Sergey Naryshkin said the phone conversation was held "just a few days ago"
Read more
West hindering peace deal in Ukraine — Georgian parliament speaker
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the defense ministry’s expanded board meeting on December 17 that European politicians are "whipping up hysteria" and "fearmongering" about an alleged clash with Russia
Read more
At least 5 people were on board plane that crashed near Ankara — Turkish interior minister
The Libyan Army Chief of Staff Muhammad al-Haddad was also on board the Falcon 50 aircraft
Read more
Trump administration recalls heads of nearly 30 foreign diplomatic missions — news agency
According to its information, the heads of US missions abroad have been notified that their terms in their current positions will expire in January
Read more
Iraq says Iran stops gas supplies due to 'extraordinary circumstances'
Ahmed Musa, head of the Iraqi ministry's press service, noted that Baghdad "has taken emergency measures to prevent a crisis at power plants until gas supplies resume"
Read more
Russian air defenses destroy drone en route to Moscow
Emergency services are working at the crash site
Read more
Europe's biggest nightmare is Ukraine deal on Russia's terms — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said that nobody can rewrite history
Read more
Gloomy mood in European Commission’s headquarters — Politico
According to the newspaper, after months of discussions, EU leaders "delivered a harsh reality check, with the executive’s ambitions dashed by political and national red lines"
Read more
Russian ship caught fire in Busan — Yonhap
One person was injured and remains in a grave condition in a local hospital, the news agency said
Read more
FIE clears Russian youth fencers to compete under national flag
The Executive Committee of the IOC earlier recommended that international federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in youth competitions with national symbols in both individual and team disciplines
Read more
Spacecraft with artificial gravity patented in Russia
"The space system with artificial gravity includes an axial module with static and rotating parts, connected with the help of a hermetically sealed flexible junction, as well as habitable modules, rotation equipment and power sources," according to the patent
Read more
Emergence of BRICS payment system quite possible — ambassador to Moscow
The diplomat called this topic one of the most important on the BRICS agenda
Read more
Russia to formulate its position following Miami meeting, to soon continue talks — Kremlin
Negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement took place in Miami on December 20 and 21
Read more
Switzerland extradites Ukrainian suspected of 'espionage activity' to Germany
The German Prosecutor General's Office said that the suspect was detained on May 13 in the Swiss canton of Thurgau
Read more
Corruption in Biden's team at root of Ukrainian conflict — Dmitriev
"Warmongers are warmongers for one reason: they profit from war," the envoy stated
Read more
Trump's Golden Fleet is doomed due to lack of proper US air defense system — expert
"Presently, the US Navy’s onboard air and missile defenses are incapable of reliably intercepting hypersonic threats, including sophisticated missiles like Russia’s Tsirkon and comparable Chinese systems," Alexander Stepanov noted
Read more
Peace in Europe unattainable without review of West's anti-Russian policy — Medvedev
"It is crucial to recognize that the root cause of the conflict in Ukraine stems from the aggressive ‘Eastern policy’ pursued by Anglo-Saxon nations along with NATO and the European Union," the politician stated
Read more
IN BRIEF: Fire at enterprise in Tula Region, 172 UAVs, aftermath of overnight attack
In particular, 110 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Bryansk Region
Read more
CSTO refutes information about Tajikistan’s appeal for assistance
The organization noted that Tajikistan’s interaction with its CSTO allies in the context of strengthening the border with Afghanistan is based on the relevant targeted interstate program approved at the 2024 session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Astana
Read more
Polish prosecutor’s office receives Kiev's extradition request for Russian archaeologist
Alexander Burtyagin, who heads the North Black Sea region sector at the Ancient World department of the world-famous Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg and heads the museum’s Kerch expedition, was detained on December 4
Read more
Taliban harms Russia less than Western-backed groups promoting division — Medvedev
In April, Russia’s Supreme Court suspended a ban on Afghanistan’s Taliban movement, which had previously been included in the list of terrorist organizations
Read more
Brazil fully supports peace talks on Ukraine — ambassador to Moscow
Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos noted that Brazil has never supported the diplomatic isolation of Russia
Read more
Another drone flying toward Moscow destroyed
Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the fallen debris, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said
Read more
SANA reports on meeting between Syrian foreign, defense ministers and Putin in Moscow
The Kremlin press service has not yet reported such contact
Read more
Share of new heavy trucks from China on Russian market falls to 53% in 11 months
Imports of Chinese trucks weighing more than 16 tons into Russia dropped by 90%
Read more
New German intelligence chief holds phone call with Russian counterpart — portal
The WDR broadcasting company’s investigative unit described the conversation as "a rare instance of direct contact between German and Russian agencies"
Read more
KazTransOil, PERN ink agreement for oil transot to Germany
The agreement on cooperation regulates issues of oil acceptance and delivery at the Adamowo-Zastawa point in the territory of Poland
Read more
Kiev loses about 20 battalions in fighting near Vilcha — expert
Vitaly Kiselev added that, despite heavy losses and massive, combined attacks by the Russian army, the Ukrainian army brigades have "a very large number of soldiers that go AWOL"
Read more
Expert slams as discrediting AP's claim about Russian anti-satellite weapons
Alexander Stepanov said that disinformation campaigns serve to hinder Russia’s peaceful space exploration efforts and to block its advancements in space defense
Read more
German top diplomat says Russia’s military successes pose 'serious threat' to NATO
Johann Wadephul also noted that there was no point in providing Ukraine with security guarantees without clear commitments from the United States
Read more
Resumption of air traffic between Russia, US long overdue — Russian MFA
Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of the North Atlantic Alexander Gusarov emphasized that this step would clearly demonstrate the improving dialogue between the two countries
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about terror attack on senior Russian general in Moscow
A parked car exploded at 12, Yasenevaya Street at around 7:00 a.m. Moscow time
Read more
Air defenses down 172 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight
110 of them were destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk Region
Read more
Russia to make more efforts to remove irritants in relations with US — senior diplomat
"Minimal progress has been made," Sergey Ryabkov added
Read more
Anti-Venezuela actions to be template for US actions against other states — Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya pointed out that US policy represents "an unambiguous signal to all countries in the region seeking to pursue a sovereign course and independently determine their economic, political, and cultural systems"
Read more
Ukrainian media outlet releases Kiev’s 20-point peace plan
Ukraine presented this plan to the American side at recent talks in the United States
Read more
Italy becomes first NATO country to receive Rheinmetall’s Skynex air defense system
The contract is worth $86 million and includes an option to deliver up to three additional systems
Read more
US can gain control of Greenland without 'firing a shot' — EP member
Anders Vistisen also noted that Denmark "cannot defend Greenland alone"
Read more
Russian air defenses destroy drone en route to Moscow
In total, three drones were shot down after midnight
Read more
Russia, US hold talks to normalize work of diplomatic missions — Russian MFA
Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of the North Atlantic Alexander Gusarov emphasized that the parties have succeeded in making the issuance of visas to certain categories of diplomatic mission personnel more predictable
Read more
Russian-made Snickers bars on sale in London despite sanctions
Employees at one of the stores said they did not know where the bars were made
Read more
Liquidation of Hezbollah’s military wing aligns with Lebanon’s security interests — MFA
"In accordance with the government plan, the process of disarming Shiite fighters must extend to not only the south but all other regions of the country," Lebanese Foreign Minister Yousef Raji said
Read more
US remains hostage to approaches it criticizes in case of Venezuela — UN envoy
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya expressed hope that "Washington will be able to stop in time and avoid a fatal mistake"
Read more
Deployment of Oreshnik in Belarus will not affect balance in Europe — defense minister
Viktor Khrenin emphasized that the deployment is a direct response to aggressive actions by Western nations
Read more
West 'understands nothing about Russians,' Rostec says in response to Reuters report
The Russian defense industry is currently focused on solving state problems, not on generating more profit
Read more
Ukrainian troops try to bypass Russian EWF systems using short-range UAVs — developer
According to the statement, such steps are an attempt by the enemy to complicate the operation of radio reconnaissance and electronic countermeasures, reduce the time of reliable detection, and increase the survivability of the command and control channel
Read more
Around 167,000 combat veterans already back from SMO zone — Kremlin
Sergey Novikov added that the integration of special military operation veterans into civilian life is one of the main challenges facing authorities at all levels and a comfortable environment for the fighters’ return must be created
Read more
US NATO envoy believes ball is in Russia's court in Ukrainian settlement
According to Matthew Whitaker, Washington is trying to find out the maximum that Russia is willing to do to end the conflict
Read more
Global gas consumption gain 25 bln cubic meters in 2025
Gazprom pointed to the revision of priority developments in favor of hydrocarbons in some countries and international energy companies
Read more
Medvedev suggests encouraging separatism in West as countermeasure
"Separatism is a gamble that can be played by two," the politician noted
Read more
Russia no enemy of Europe — State Duma speaker
Russia has helped Europe grow by supplying affordable energy, making its economy more competitive, Vyacheslav Volodin added
Read more
US moves additional forces to Caribbean — media
At least ten Osprey tiltrotor aircraft that are used in special operations, as well as a C-17 large military transport aircraft have been deployed to the area
Read more
Russia’s Novocheboksarsk minesweeper conducts patrol sweep in Baltic Sea
The ship's crew also practiced laying out contact and non-contact sweeps
Read more
Parade of Russian Father Frosts, Snow Maidens takes place in Mexico City
The procession, accompanied by Russian and Soviet New Year's songs, attracted genuine interest from local residents and tourists
Read more
US nuclear umbrella absolute guarantee for NATO allies — Rutte
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was responding to a question about whether European NATO allies need to bolster their nuclear deterrence capabilities
Read more
Russian expert questions CNN wolf story
According to Amirkhan Amirkhanov, the wolf population has increased in recent years in the European part of Russia and Europe in general
Read more
None of BRICS members wants to leave association — Brazilian ambassador to Russia
Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos noted that BRICS is a constructive force in strengthening a multipolar world order that is becoming increasingly inclusive and democratic
Read more
Europe lacks money to sponsor Kiev, needs to look for compromise — French MP
According to Thierry Mariani, today, little depends on Europe as far as the Ukrainian settlement is concerned
Read more
BRICS has developed criteria for admitting new members — ambassador to Moscow
A candidate country must have good relations with its neighbors and be opposed to unilateral sanctions, Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos noted
Read more
About 70,000 Indians working in Russia — Russian ambassador to India
Denis Alipov added that "overall, the prospects in the Russian labor market are enormous"
Read more
About 417,000 Russians have signed military service contracts — Medvedev
Additionally, more than 36,000 have voluntarily joined units dispatched to the zone of the special military operation, the politician stated
Read more
Russia, Brazil plan to increase trade in national currencies — ambassador to Moscow
The large trade deficit between the two countries limits the use of national currencies for trade and commercial transactions, the diplomat noted
Read more
Sanctions against Russia have not hindered growth of its trade with Brazil — ambassador
Today, Russia ranks eighth among Brazil's trading partners, Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos said
Read more
Russian forces now occupy both banks of Seversky Donets River — military expert
Andrey Marochko said that significant success has been achieved in this area in a very short time
Read more
Two SKorean delegations to visit North to honour Kim’s memory
Seoul does not intend to send to Pyongyang an official delegation of the funeral
Read more