MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's dictatorial regime in Ukraine has violated fundamental human rights and political pluralism, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an op-ed for the Rodina (or Motherland) magazine.

"In the agony of turning Ukraine into an ‘anti-Russia’ project, Zelensky's dictatorial regime has trampled on fundamental human rights and completely destroyed the rule of law and political pluralism. The methods he uses have all the hallmarks of Nazism, state and international terrorism," the politician pointed out.

"Modern Ukraine has lost its legal personality, and the fate of ordinary Ukrainians is being decided by the Zelensky regime, which has criminally usurped power," he noted. "With the shameful silence of its Western curators, in the ‘best’ traditions of the Third Reich, the Ukrainian authorities resort to murder, illegal criminal prosecution, physical violence, threats, economic sanctions, discrimination, deprivation of civil rights, forced departure from the country, and other repressive methods against citizens," Medvedev stated.