MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Moscow still has no information about the scheduled return for the remaining Kursk Region residents held in Ukraine, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said.

"Unfortunately, 12 Kursk Region residents are still held on Ukrainian territory. The Ukrainian side has not yet set the date for their return," she told journalists.

Moskalkova assured that Russia would undoubtedly rescue these people.

Following Ukraine’s incursion in the Kursk Region in August 2024, a number of Kursk residents were forcibly abducted by the Ukrainian army and ended up in the town of Sumy. With Moskalkova’s assistance, the Kursk Region residents have been brought back in separate groups several times via Belarus. To date, more than 100 people have been returned.