MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russia has the political will for peace, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a roundtable discussion on Ukraine with ambassadors.

"Europe’s attitude to [Vladimir] Zelensky and his regime as 'sinless' [players] who should be supported under any circumstances shows that the reasoning of European leaders raises doubts regarding whether they could play a useful role in talks to find a sustainable, lasting and fair peace based on the UN Charter and international law," he emphasized.

Unlike that group of people, Russia has "the political will for peace," the top diplomat added. "President [Vladimir Putin of Russia], for one, and I’d like to reiterate this, has been indicating readiness to continue a meaningful dialogue, primarily with the American side, because it is the United States that has shown a serious commitment to achieving results. And we, on our side, truly want this conflict to end," he explained.