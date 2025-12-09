Time period for VAT to remain 22% not known yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The time period for the value-added tax (VAT) rate to be kept at the rate of 22% is not known at present, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The law on increasing the tax rate from 20% to 22% since January 1 was signed earlier. The preferential tax rate of 10% will remain for essential foods, drugs, children’s and certain other goods.

"No, certainly," Peskov said, responding to the question whether the time period for the higher VAT rate to be effective is currently known. "Presently, the decision that was made, it is justified, it is necessary. All the assessments were given by the Finance Ministry and all the forecasts were made," He added.