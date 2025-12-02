Putin-Witkoff meeting to last as long as necessary — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The forthcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US the president's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will last as long as necessary, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"No, [the talks between Putin and Witkoff will last] as long as necessary," the Kremlin spokesman said, responding to a question about whether a specific time limit is allocated for the meeting according to protocol.

The Russian-American meeting in the Kremlin will begin today after 5:00 p.m. Moscow time (GMT +3). The US delegation will be represented by Witkoff and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law. The key topic will be resolving the Ukrainian crisis, including Washington's proposals on this matter.