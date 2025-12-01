MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has condemned recent terrorist attacks against tankers in the Black Sea, asserting that such acts constitute a direct assault on Turkey’s sovereignty and the property of vessel owners.

"An attack on commercial ships, particularly in Turkish territorial waters, is an outrageous incident," Peskov stated. "This is a clear violation of Turkey’s sovereignty and endangers the safety and assets of the vessel owners. These actions once again expose the true nature of the Kiev regime."

His remarks came in response to questions about whether the attacks on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) and tankers in the Black Sea might undermine ongoing peace efforts.

The Kairos and Virat tankers, both empty and en route to Russia, issued distress calls on Friday 28 and 38 nautical miles off the coast of Turkey in the Black Sea. A fire broke out in the engine room of the Kairos, while the Virat crew reported hull damage, but there was no major fire on board. Twenty-five Kairos crew members were evacuated to shore. There were no Russians among them. The Turkish Ministry of Transport, in its earlier reports of these incidents, indicated the possibility of external influence on the vessels. Another drone attack occurred on the Virat on Saturday morning.

On November 29, one of the single-point moorings at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's marine terminal near Novorossiysk was attacked by unmanned boats and sustained significant damage. According to the CPC press service, its further operation is impossible.