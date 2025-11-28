G8 work requires respectful dialogue, Russia sees none from West — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russia remains open to constructive dialogue but perceives no preconditions for such communication from the West, Russian Foreign Ministry

Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made a statement regarding reports of Western capitals discussing Russia's potential return to the Group of Eight (G8).

"We have never shut ourselves off to anything positive grounded in mutual respect, benefit, legality, the rule of law, and similar principles. However, there is no sign that they [the West] have set any preconditions for this," the diplomat stated.

"If their stance evolves, we will then assess our next steps," Zakharova noted, clarifying that Moscow will "base its decisions on concrete steps and draw conclusions from actual actions."

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman emphasized that Russia currently observes "nothing but cacophony" from the West. She likened the European Union and Western Europe to a broken gramophone: "Their record is stuck on this Russophobic note, and they cannot move forward. They constantly repeat these bizarre statements."

"Moreover, within a single day, they can issue a volley of statements about the necessity of militarization to counter what they perceive as Russian aggression, and then begin declaring their theoretical readiness for future cooperation with Russia," Zakharova explained.

In her assessment, "the sheer magnitude of problems they [the West] have created through their sanctions and profoundly ill-conceived Russophobic actions has plunged them into panic, which precludes logical thought and a clear-eyed view of reality."

The diplomat added that "apparently, the absence of a solid professional foundation and sound education among those in the European Commission, the European Union, and several NATO countries hinders their ability to analyze facts objectively." "This is the source of the dreadful cacophony we are hearing," Zakharova concluded.