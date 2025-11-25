Russian troops liberate Ivanopolye community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Ivanopolye in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Ivanopolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces deliver massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military sites

Russian troops delivered a massive overnight precision strike on Ukrainian military-industrial and energy sites in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, the ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive overnight strike by ground-based, seaborne and airborne long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukraine’s military-industrial sites and their energy facilities, and also warehouses of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said.

Kiev loses 1,345 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,345 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 130 troops and a field artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 230 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 225 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 445 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 240 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 75 troops and 10 jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 130 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 130 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy field artillery gun in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka, Varachino and Kucherovka in the Sumy Region and Zhadovo in the Chernigov Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade, an unmanned systems battalion of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Moskalevka, Ploskoye, Semyonovka and Khatneye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 130 personnel, 11 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kovsharovka, Kupyansk-Uzlovoi, Nechvolodovka, Petrovka and Podoly in the Kharkov Region and Dibrova in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 230 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, six armored combat vehicles, including three US-made HMMWV armored vehicles and a Polish-manufactured Oncilla armored vehicle, 22 motor vehicles, a self-propelled artillery system, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a US-made AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery radar station and nine electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 225 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk, Seversk, Slavyansk and Stepanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 225 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station, an electronic warfare station, an ammunition depot and two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 445 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 445 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy infantry fighting vehicles and six armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a special operations brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Novopavlovka and Taranovo in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Belitskoye, Dobropolye, Kotlino, Rodinskoye, Sergeyevka, Suvorovo and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 2nd Army are successfully advancing in the neighborhoods Central and Dinas. They continue mopping up the settlement of Rovnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled nine attacks by the Ukrainian army’s 82nd and 95th air assault brigades and 425th Skala assault regiment from the area of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic to unblock the surrounded Ukrainian combat group. Up to 30 Ukrainian troops and a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier were destroyed," the ministry said.

In Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 51st Army of the Battlegroup Center continue dislodging the Ukrainian army from the neighborhoods Vostochny and Zapadny and the city’s southern part, it said.

"As many as 235 enemy troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored personnel carriers, four armored vehicles, six pickup trucks and a field artillery gun were destroyed in the Krasnoarmeysk direction in the past 24 hours," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 445 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, including a German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, four armored personnel carriers, among them three US-manufactured M113 armored personnel carriers, six armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles, two Western-made artillery guns and an Israeli-made RADA radar station in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of an assault brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Aleksandrovka and Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 240 personnel, two armored personnel carriers, four armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles and six field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys over 75 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed more than 75 Ukrainian troops and 10 enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Vyvodovo in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Grigorovka, Novodanilovka and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region and Zhovtnevoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 75 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 17 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun, 10 electronic warfare stations, three ammunition depots and a fuel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces hammer Ukrainian transport, port infrastructure in past 24 hours

Russian troops struck transport and port infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck Ukraine’s transport and port infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 151 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 419 Ukrainian UAVs, four Neptune missiles over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 419 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four Neptune long-range missiles over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a guided aerial bomb, four Neptune long-range missiles and 419 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 98,697 unmanned aerial vehicles, 638 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,247 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,620 multiple rocket launchers, 31,538 field artillery guns and mortars and 47,635 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.