Russian troops liberate Vesyoloye community in Zaporozhye Region over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Vesyoloye in the Zaporozhye Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continue advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses. They have liberated the settlement of Vesyoloye in the Zaporozhye Region in active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,370 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,370 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 250 troops, a tank and three infantry fighting vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 230 troops, a tank and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 190 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 400 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 250 troops, a tank and a self-propelled artillery system in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 50 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 250 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three infantry fighting vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Varachino, Katerinovka, Novaya Sech, Pisarevka and Yunakovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a National Guard regiment near the settlement of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 250 personnel, a tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, 18 motor vehicles and six field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and five ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kurilovka, Kucherovka, Monachinovka, Nechvolodovka and Podoly in the Kharkov Region and Drobyshevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

"In Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, assault teams of the 6th Army continue mopping up the city’s quarters and destroying the remnants of the surrounded enemy formations. Over the past 24 hours, they thwarted two attacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 125th mechanized brigade and 15th National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Blagodatovka and Kutkovka in the Kharkov Region to unblock the surrounded formations and break through to the Oskol River to restore destroyed crossings. The enemy lost up to 15 militants," the ministry reported.

In addition, as a result of damage inflicted by firepower, "up to 50 Ukrainian troops, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, three Kozak armored combat vehicles, a Canadian-made Senator armored vehicle, five motor vehicles, a Romanian-made APR-40 multiple rocket launcher, a Strela-10 surface-to-air missile launcher and four electronic warfare stations were destroyed," it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, a tank, a Shkval infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, four armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a multiple rocket launcher, a surface-to-air missile launcher, ten electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Berestok, Zakotnoye, Zvanovka, Ivanopolye, Konstantinovka, Nikolayevka, Reznikovka, Seversk, Slavyansk and Stepanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 190 personnel, four armored combat vehicles and 14 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and four ammunition, materiel and fuel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 400 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Grishino, Novopavlovka, Novy Donbass, Oktyabrskoye, Rodinskoye, Rozy Lyuksemburg and Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 2nd Army continue eliminating the surrounded Ukrainian armed formations in the neighborhoods Central and Gornyak and on the territory of the western industrial zone. They continue mopping up the settlement of Rovnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Over the past 24 hours, four Ukrainian servicemen voluntarily surrendered," the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units repelled six attacks on armored vehicles by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 32nd mechanized brigade and 425th Skala assault regiment from the area of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic to unblock the surrounded enemy combat group, it specified.

"Up to 30 militants and a Kozak armored combat vehicle were eliminated," it said.

In Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 51st Army of the Battlegroup Center continue active offensive operations in the neighborhoods Vostochny and Zapadny and in the city’s southern part, the ministry reported.

"As many as 180 enemy troops, four armored personnel carriers, five armored fighting vehicles, four pickup trucks and two artillery guns were destroyed in the Krasnoarmeysk area in the past 24 hours," it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 400 personnel, two Swedish-made Viking armored personnel carriers and two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, six armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a field artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 250 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and a self-propelled artillery system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of two assault brigades and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Velikomikhailovka and Pokrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Gulyaipole, Yablokovo and Dobropolye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 250 personnel, a tank, seven motor vehicles, a 122mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 50 Ukrainian troops and two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region, Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson," the ministry said.

"Up to 50 [Ukrainian] military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, six electronic warfare stations and two ammunition and materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy two US-made HIMARS launchers in Ukraine operation over past day

Russian forces destroyed two US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and struck deployment areas of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed two launchers of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and struck Ukraine’s energy infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, materiel depots, positions of long-range UAV crews and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 146 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 119 Ukrainian UAVs, four Storm Shadow missiles in 24 hours

Russian air defense forces shot down 119 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four Storm Shadow cruise missiles over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four British-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and 119 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 97,515 unmanned aerial vehicles, 637 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,134 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,618 multiple rocket launchers, 31,426 field artillery guns and mortars and 47,170 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.