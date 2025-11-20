Russia notes Laos' growing interest in ties with EAEU, BRICS — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Moscow appreciates Laos' desire to establish contacts with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s article for Laos’ media, "Russia and Laos: 65 Years of Time-Tested Friendship."

"We appreciate the desire of our Lao partners to establish contacts with the leading associations of the Global Majority, including BRICS and the SCO, to foster relations with the EAEU, and to participate in the processes of creating the Greater Eurasian Partnership and the Eurasian security architecture," he said.

The two countries’ approaches to a wide range of international issues "overlap or are very close," Lavrov noted. "We advocate unconditional observance of the UN Charter principles in their entirety and interconnectedness. We are firmly committed to the formation of a just multipolar world order that reflects cultural and civilizational diversity and the right of peoples to determine their own destiny," he added.

Russia and Laos are categorically opposed to neo-colonial practices, unilateral coercive measures, threats of the use of force, and interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states, according to the minister. "I would like to make special mention of the constructive policy of our Lao friends aimed at strengthening the ASEAN-centered architecture of regional security and cooperation, and their consistent efforts to advance Russia’s dialogue partnership with the Association. This was fully demonstrated by Vientiane’s successful chairmanship of ASEAN for 2024," he stressed.

In the current environment, Russia and Laos face new challenges and opportunities, though the strengthening strategic partnership between the countries allows them to look to the future with hope and optimism, Lavrov noted. "The 65 years of cooperation is evidence that we can solve the most complex issues for the benefit of our countries and peoples, in the interests of ensuring universal peace and prosperity," he concluded.