LUGANSK, November 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian command is trying to deblock its encircled units east of Kupyansk, but all their attempts to stabilize the situation in this area have been thwarted, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The Ukrainian command is sparing no resources to conduct an operation to deblock the Ukrainian group encircled east of Kupyansk. All of the fighters' attempts to stabilize the situation there have been unsuccessful. Russian servicemen repelled all enemy attacks and expanded their control zone as a result of retaliatory actions," he said.

Marochko specified that heavy fighting continued near Kucherovka, Kupyansk-Uzlovoy, and Kurilovka over the past day.