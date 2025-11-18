Russia’s Tor system can easily intercept Storm Shadow missiles — crew commander

MELITOPOL, November 18. /TASS/. The Russian-made Tor surface-to-air missile system can easily intercept Franco-British Storm Shadow cruise missiles supplied to Ukraine, the crew commander with the call sign Orenburg told TASS.

"We shoot down Storm Shadow cruise missiles. Basically, our fighters are aware of enemy aircraft take-offs, i.e. there are conditions for potential cruise missile launches. We get a command, move to a firing position and wait. The target itself is not difficult but moves at a high speed and at quite a low altitude. The main thing is to detect and identify it in time and either make a decision on your own for launch or wait for a command from a higher command post," the crew commander said.

As a whole, there are no difficult targets for the Tor surface-to-air missile system, he noted.