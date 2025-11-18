Russia’s abstention allows resolution on Gaza to pass in UNSC — official

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russia’s abstention from voting made it possible for the UN Security Council to pass a resolution on a US-drafted resolution on Gaza, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special presidential representative for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said.

"Russia abstained from the vote, allowing this resolution to pass," he wrote on the X social media platform.

Earlier, the UN Security Council adopted a US-drafted resolution endorsing President Donald Trump's plan on the Gaza Strip. As many as 13 out of the 15 Council members voted in favor of the document, while Russia and China abstained.