MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The United Kingdom to completely phase out Russian uranium purchases by 2028, the Russian embassy in London told the Izvestia newspaper.

"Earlier, the local government intended to completely phase out Russian uranium by 2030, but as part of the recent 'technological prosperity deal' with the Americans, the schedule was pushed back to 2028. It is clear that [this will happen] through supplies from the US, which already has experience replacing Russian fuel in Ukraine," the embassy told the newspaper.

The embassy noted that this does not refer to direct fuel supplies from the US. Britain plans to purchase fuel of Russian origin, owned by the French company EDF.

In addition, according to the newspaper, Canada, France, and Japan could help Britain completely abandon Russian uranium.