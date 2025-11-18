US resolution on Gaza is another 'pig in a poke' — Russia’s envoy to UN

UN, November 18. /TASS/. The US resolution on the Gaza Strip, adopted by the UN Security Council, is another "pig in a poke," Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, stated after the vote.

"President [US Donald] Trump's plan did not indicate that they would engage in the demilitarization of Gaza and the disarmament of local groups, using all available means. The resolution, however, assigns the mission such peacekeeping tasks that they could turn it into a party to the conflict and take it beyond the scope of peacekeeping. As far as we understand, none of the potential troop-contributing countries signed up for this. At the same time, we note that the council members were essentially given no time to work conscientiously and seek compromises. <…> To sum it up, the document presented by the United States is another pig in a poke. Essentially, the Council is giving its blessing to the American initiative on parole of Washington," he stressed.