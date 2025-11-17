MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russia has not received official notification from Ukraine about the suspension of the negotiation process, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev Regime, told the Izvestia newspaper.

"Firstly, this [understanding] is based on a more than 100-day pause, a break that Ukraine took after the third round of Istanbul talks. Following that, there was an official statement from Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokespersons that they were withdrawing from the process. But they took no official steps [through diplomatic channels]," he said.

The diplomat noted that Ukraine received all the documents provided by the Russian side.

"That means - the draft memorandum and the corresponding proposals, which could have become and should have become the basis for further discussion. But it has not provided any [reaction] on its part," he stressed.

On November 12, the UK’s The Times published an article based on an interview with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa, in which he said there had been no significant progress in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations this year. The article concluded that, since the peace talks ended without significant progress, they had effectively been abandoned. The Liga.net news outlet caused confusion by attributing this conclusion directly to Kislitsa, and other Ukrainian media subsequently echoed the story. In fact, Kislitsa explained that the discussions were suspended due to the lack of progress, which he attributed to Moscow, citing the reportedly strict mandate of the Russian negotiators and provocative statements made during the meetings.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry Second CIS Department Director Alexey Polishchuk told TASS that Russia is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, adding that the ball is now in Kiev’s court. He noted that Kiev has put the talks "on hold" and that Turkish officials have repeatedly urged their resumption.