MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The military-civilian administration of the Kharkov Region has detected a large group of foreign mercenaries within the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces in the region, including 700 Colombian citizens who serve as drone operators, the press service of the administration’s directorate of internal affairs said.

"According to confirmed information, the 2nd Corps of the 13th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine ‘Khartia’ includes a significant number of foreigners, who participate in combat assignments. In particular, it was established that the above-mentioned unit has in service up to 40 citizens of Armenia and approximately 700 drone operators, who are citizens of the Republic of Colombia," the press service said in a statement.

"These foreign specialists take part in combat assignments along the entire Kharkov direction of the front," the statement reads.

Currently, the military-civilian administration’s directorate of internal affairs is verifying the information about possible ties between the Colombian citizens and international criminal organizations. Reports about foreign drug cartel members undergoing military training within the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces are being investigated.