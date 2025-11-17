Top Russian, Indian diplomats discuss cooperation in various spheres

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Various aspects of Russian-Indian relations and issues on the global agenda were the focus of talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his visiting Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The minister discussed topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda with a focus on the preparations for an annual Russian-Indian summit that will be held on the 25th anniversary of signing the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the two countries," it said.

According to the ministry, special attention was paid to practical steps towards the further development of trade and economic cooperation, including in the energy and financial spheres, as well as to issues of defense and logistics cooperation.

"The two top diplomats reiterated Russia and India’s commitment to building a fair multipolar world order and ensuring global security. They agreed to continue coordinating approaches to Russian-Indian cooperation within key multilateral formats, such as the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS, and the Group of Twenty," it said.

The sides expressed mutual commitment to developing Russian-Indian relations of especially privileged strategic partnership, the ministry added.

The top Indian diplomat arrived in Moscow to attend a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of SCO member countries.