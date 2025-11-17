Trump's comment about talks with Venezuela look like 'propaganda tactic' — senator

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's statements about possible negotiations with Venezuela look like a "propaganda tactic" and an attempt to hide Washington's real intentions, which is to ramp up military pressure, Natalia Nikonorova, deputy head of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs said.

"Trump's talks about possible negotiations with Venezuela seem more like an attempt to cover up Washington's real line, which, as we see from the analysis of media publications, is to increase forceful pressure. While American ships and submarines are entering the Caribbean Sea, and news headlines point to covert CIA operations, such statements about discussions look more like a propaganda tactic," the senator told TASS.

According to Nikonorova, Venezuela should hardly count on real negotiations with America, which simultaneously discusses plans for attacks on Venezuelan facilities. "Washington continues to seek to dictate its terms," she said.

Trump claims that the Venezuelan leadership is counting on negotiations with the United States.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly said that his country is facing the most serious threat of invasion from the United States in the last 100 years. Washington accuses Venezuela of not actively fighting drug smuggling. The US Navy has deployed eight ships, one nuclear submarine, and more than 16,000 troops in the Caribbean Sea, and since September it has destroyed at least 20 speedboats and 76 people in international waters who are falsely accused of drug smuggling from Venezuela. On November 16, the Pentagon said that a strike group of American ships led by the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford entered the Caribbean Sea.

According to The New York Times, Trump allowed the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela. The American media has repeatedly reported that the United States may soon strike drug cartel targets in Venezuela. On November 11, Trump was presented with updated plans for potential operations against Venezuela, including strikes against ground targets, after studying which the American leader said he had formed an opinion on the actions that Washington should take.