Washington's sanctions against Russian partners may harm US itself — senator

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. US relations with Russia's partner countries may deteriorate in the event that Washington imposes sanctions on these countries, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev told TASS on Monday.

US President Donald Trump stated earlier that he backed a US Congressional bill stipulating sanctions against countries that cooperate with Russia, hinting that Iran could be on the list.

"How should we treat a bill supported by US President Trump aimed at imposing sanctions on Russia's partners? I think it must be treated negatively," the Russian senator said. "US Secretary of State Mike Rubio announced recently that the United States simply ran out of targeted sanctions against Russia. It’s becoming difficult to impose more [sanctions] and keep the desired effect."

"However, the United States relations with Russian partners, major powers among them, may suffer and America itself may be the main affected party," Kosachev continued. "There are limits in place to the exerted pressure as well as working protection mechanisms against sanctions."

According to Kosachev, developing countries currently consume 45% of global oil and gas exports and that figure is expected to hit 60% by 2035.

"In case the United States steps up its attacks on this important cluster of the global economy, it would only bolster global anti-American tendencies and lose interest in international institutions, which are not controlled by the West," the Russian senator added.