MELITOPOL, November 17. /TASS/. The Russian military is undermining the Ukrainian armed forces' logistical routes in the northeast of the Zaporozhye Region, as demonstrated by the recent liberation of the village of Rovnopolye, according to Stepan Kuvachev, a member of the regional Legislative Assembly, who spoke to TASS.

"Our successful operation to retake Rovnopolye, along with several other tactical victories in the Zaporozhye Region, clearly illustrates the effectiveness of our strategic approach. As it has been repeatedly emphasized, our units in the northeast are focused on systematically disrupting enemy logistics and isolating key strongholds. This strategy has proven highly effective, allowing us to inflict substantial losses on enemy personnel and equipment while minimizing our own casualties," Kuvachev stated.

He also pointed out that, overall, the Russian army tends to avoid direct assaults on Ukrainian fortified positions.