Russia-China cooperation time-tested — Russian PM

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese cooperation is time-tested and has proven its resilience to external challenges, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang who arrived in Moscow to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting.

"Our cooperation has been tested by time, and has repeatedly proven to be resilient to external challenges," Mishustin noted.

At the start of the meeting, the Russian prime minister conveyed "the warmest greetings" to Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also recalled the recent meeting with Li Qiang, held in Hangzhou as part of the regular Russia-China heads of government talks.

"Together with our Chinese partners we implement effective measures primarily aimed at deepening our trade and economic ties and developing joint projects across a wide range of economic sectors," Mishustin said, stressing the importance of creating new growth points based on the competitive advantages of the two countries’ economies.

The prime minister emphasized the importance of protecting mutual interests and strengthening industrial and technological sovereignty. "We will continue to create favorable conditions for economic operators in the Russian and Chinese markets," he added, highlighting the strategic nature of cooperation in the energy sector.

"As for humanitarian cooperation, the cross Russia-China Years of Culture are coming to a close. Today, at the State Tretyakov Gallery, a unique exhibition of Chinese painting and calligraphy, prepared jointly with the National Museum of China, will be presented at the official closing ceremony," Mishustin said.