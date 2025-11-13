Russian troops upend Ukrainian command, logistics near Volchansk, Kupyansk — official

LUGANSK, November 13. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces continue their systematic advance toward Volchansk and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, targeting the logistics and command structures of the Ukrainian army, Yevgeny Lisnyak, deputy head of the region’s military-civilian administration for defense and security, said at a briefing.

"The battlegroups North and West are conducting active offensive operations in the Kharkov direction. Their main efforts are focused on two key areas: Volchansk and Kupyansk. Russian units are making steady progress, inflicting significant losses on enemy personnel and equipment, and destroying its logistics and command systems," Lisnyak said.