Italian newspaper refuses to publish Lavrov’s interview — Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera has refused to publish interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign ministry told TASS.

"In recent months, we have been seeing a growing number of fake news about Russia. In order to somehow halt this flow of lies, we offered one of Italy’s leading newspapers, Corriere della Sera, to take an exclusive interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," it said.

"The newspaper’s editorial desk agreed with enthusiasm" and handed over a lot of questions for the interview, the ministry said, adding that the minister "gave an exhaustive answer" to each of them. "The text was prepared quite swiftly and was ready to be published. However, the newspaper refused from publishing Lavrov’s answers to its own questions," the ministry noted.

"They ‘explained’ that Lavrov’s words ‘have too many questionable assertions that need to be verified or clarified and their publication would go beyond reasonable boundaries.’ We suggested that an abridged version be published in the newspaper’s printed edition and the full text be posted on its website. However, the editorial desk turned down this proposal. We consider this a manifestation of blatant censorship," the ministry stressed.

"Italian citizens have the right to access to information, which is guaranteed by Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," the ministry noted and released two texts - the full version of the interview and the one edited by Corriere della Sera. In the latter, according to the Russian foreign ministry, "all moments official Rome doesn’t want to see have been deliberately excluded by the editorial desk." TASS has exclusive rights to publish the full text of Lavrov’s interview.

"This case is a vivid example of how objective information about the situation in Ukraine is being concealed from Italian citizens who are deliberately misled," the ministry stressed.