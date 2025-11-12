Nuclear rhetoric always dangerous — Kremlin

NEW YORK, November 12. /TASS/. Russia would prefer not to make statements in the context of rhetoric surrounding nuclear tests, as it always carries danger, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

"Nuclear rhetoric is always dangerous. On the one hand, nuclear weapons are very good things for peacekeeping in terms of mutual deterrence, but on the other hand, it is even dangerous to speak about that. And, frankly speaking, we would prefer not to make any statements," he told CNN.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he had instructed the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing immediately, citing the fact that other countries were already doing so. Trump did not specify what kind of tests he was referring to or whether this included the detonation of nuclear warheads.

At a meeting with the Russian Security Council on November 5, President Vladimir Putin instructed the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the special services, and civil agencies to gather and analyze additional information and "submit coordinated proposals on the possible start of preparations for nuclear weapons testing.".