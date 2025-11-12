Russia insists on agreement on non-use of force between Georgia, Abkhazia, South Ossetia

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia continues to call for the conclusion of an agreement on the non-use of force between Georgia, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia, particularly in light of external calls for Tbilisi to take action, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian side emphasized the importance of promptly developing specific measures to achieve the priority goal of the International Discussions on Security and Stability in the South Caucasus — ensuring the lasting security of Abkhazia and South Ossetia by adopting a legally binding agreement on the non-use of force between Georgia and these two republics. <...> The relevance of such a step is increasing amid inflammatory calls on Georgia coming from outside to use military force to return the ‘breakaway regions,’ as well as NATO’s undisguised plans to ‘develop’ this nation, including conducting drills and other military training activities on its territory," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the situation "on the ground" remains relatively calm, supported by the effective functioning of communication channels established through the international discussions, including regular meetings and the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism on the Georgian-South Ossetian border.