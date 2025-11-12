India, Russia to hold trade talks in Moscow

NEW DELHI, November 12. /TASS/. India and Russia will hold intergovernmental trade talks in Moscow on November 13, Director General and CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) Ajay Sahai told TASS, adding that the Indian delegation will be led by Secretary at the Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal.

"The G2G discussion [between India and Russia will take place] on [November] 13, for which India’s Commerce Secretary is going there, and we are also organizing a buyer-seller meet. At the buyer-seller meet a couple of organizations will work together," he said.

The intergovernmental talks may discuss an agreement on the creation of a free trade zone between India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as well as other key issues of bilateral cooperation, the FIEO chief said.

He also recalled that from November 11 to 14, more than 20 Indian companies are participating in the international exhibition of engineering equipment in Moscow.