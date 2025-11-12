MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The agreements that Moscow and Washington reached at the Alaska summit did not call into question the status of Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya as parts of Russia, Alexey Polishchuk, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second CIS Department, said in an interview with TASS.

"We are currently waiting for the Americans to confirm their commitment to the Alaska agreements. I would like to point out that even though these accords are based on compromise, no one questions the fact that Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya are parts of Russia as their residents voted for reuniting with Russia at the referendums held in 2014 and 2022. Their choice is a settled matter," the diplomat stated.

He also emphasized the need to remember that "the territorial issue is part of the settlement package." "We have repeatedly said that it’s people that matter for us, not territories. The underlying causes of the conflict need to be addressed and Ukraine needs to go back to the foundations of its statehood that were there in the early 1990s. This should be done by putting an end to discrimination, restoring human rights in Ukraine, primarily the rights of Russian-speakers, making sure the country abandons neo-Nazism and restores its neutral, non-bloc and non-nuclear status," Polishchuk concluded.