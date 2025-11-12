Interaction between Russia, US underway albeit limited — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian-US contacts continue, albeit on a limited scale, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"There is some interaction, albeit restricted, I would say so, yes. But certainly there is some contact," he told journalists, replying to a question about communication with the US.

The Kremlin official specified that this involves both phone conversations and personal interaction, when possible.

"The topics have not changed. The main topic is Anchorage. This is a working topic. If we follow this path, we can achieve a peaceful settlement," Ushakov told reporters when asked about the content of the talks with the US.