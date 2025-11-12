Russia ready to assist in Transnistrian settlement despite Chisinau's position — MFA

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia is ready to promote the Transnistrian settlement despite the Moldovan authorities' unconstructive approach, Foreign Ministry’s Second CIS Department Director Alexey Polishchuk told TASS in an interview.

He pointed to Chisinau's unlawful behavior during the September Moldovan parliamentary elections. "The results of the recent parliamentary elections, during which residents of the left bank [of the Dniester River] with Moldovan passports were effectively deprived of the opportunity to vote, do not inspire optimism about the prospects for dialogue between Chisinau and Tiraspol," the diplomat noted. "Despite such an unconstructive approach by Chisinau, Russia, a guarantor and mediator in the settlement process, confirms its readiness to facilitate dialogue between the banks of the Dniester River," Polishchuk pointed out.

He recalled that during the elections, the number of polling stations for Transnistrians, which was usually 25-30, was reduced to 12. In addition, the location of some polling stations was changed "on the day of the elections, and voting was only possible at the place of registration." "It got to the point where bridges across the Dniester River were even closed under false pretexts to prevent people from reaching the polling stations," the diplomat emphasized.