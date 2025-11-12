Russia, Turkey have yet to resolve payment issues — charge d’affaires

ISTANBUL, November 12. /TASS/. Moscow and Ankara have not yet resolved all issues related to mutual settlements affected by sanctions, and intensive negotiations on this matter are underway, Russia's charge d'affaires ad interim in Turkey Alexey Ivanov told TASS.

"Unfortunately, these problems have not yet been fully resolved. As you know, they were caused by the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed against our country. Therefore, our relevant agencies are holding negotiations - very intensive and substantive talks on this issue," Ivanov said.

"The problems remain and, of course, they create obstacles. Nevertheless, our trade and economic relations continue to develop steadily," he added.