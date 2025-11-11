LUGANSK, November 11. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is making things around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant (ZNPP) very uncomfortable, only pretending to abide by the recommendations of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Russian foreign ministry’s ambassador at large, Rodion Miroshnik, told TASS.

"Kiev only pretends to implement the recommendations of international organizations, such as, say, the IAEA, concerning the resumption of power supply to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. But its actual policy is to keep an atmosphere of tension around this radioactive site and potentially nuclear hazardous facility," he said.

According to Miroshnik, Kiev is unlikely "to let go of its approach to irritate the ZNPP" without tough measures.

He also recalled that Ukrainian drones had attacked four Russian nuclear plants in recent months.

The diplomat told TASS earlier that a potential buffer zone around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) will secure it against attacks by Ukrainian troops.

On November 8, the ZNPP reported that external power supply to the ZNPP via two high-voltage lines, Ferrosplavnaya-1 and Dneprovskaya, had been resumed, boosting the stability of the plant’s energy system. Dneprovskaya was shut down for 30 days after Ukrainian attacks. It was restored and recommissioned on October 23. The Ferrosplavnaya-1 line was nonfunctional since May 7. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) helped conclude a local ceasefire to facilitate repair works. However, Ukraine attacked the facility’s satellite city of Energodar on November 11.