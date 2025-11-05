Kiev loses 1,460 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,460 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 285 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 230 troops and 11 armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 160 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 470 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 250 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 65 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 285 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Pavlovka, Kondratovka, Alekseyevka and Proletarskoye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 285 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and five field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station, an ammunition depot and five materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 11 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Petrovka, Novoplatonovka and Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region and Novosyolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, 11 armored combat vehicles, 22 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six electronic warfare stations, a counterbattery radar station and six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Seversk, Druzhkovka and Fyodorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 160 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 23 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 470 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Toretskoye, Dobropolye, Rodinskoye, Udachnoye and Kotlino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Petropavlovka and Demurino in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 470 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Ravnopolye and Uspenovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Yegorovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 250 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 65 Ukrainian troops and an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Nikolskoye, Sadovoye and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 65 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, five electronic warfare stations and two materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces struck Ukrainian energy sites and an UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly workshop over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities that support the Ukrainian army’s operations, a workshop for the assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defense forces shot down 123 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and four HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a guided aerial bomb, four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 123 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 95,059 unmanned aerial vehicles, 635 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,862 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,609 multiple rocket launchers, 31,099 field artillery guns and mortars and 45,925 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.