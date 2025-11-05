Moldovan authorities continue policy of denying everything related to Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The Moldovan leadership carries on with its policy of antagonizing and denying everything related to Russia, to the detriment of its own people’s interests, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"It is regrettable that the Moldovan leadership continues to antagonize our country, to deny everything related to our country, to the detriment of the interests of a significant part, if not the majority of the [Moldovan] population," Peskov said at a news briefing commenting on the Moldovan authorities’ decision to close the Russian House in Chisinau.

Earlier in the day, the Moldovan government approved a bill on "on the denunciation of the Agreement between the government of the Republic of Moldova and the government of Russia on the establishment and operation of cultural centers," and, therefore, to close the Russian House.

"This is a long-awaited and very welcome initiative," Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu, who also heads the cultural and educational center for the promotion of French language and culture, the French Alliance in Moldova, commented. The bill was approved unanimously.

Among the reasons cited is the alleged "risk of Russia promoting distorted narratives" through the aforementioned agreement.