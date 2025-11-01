Russian forces strike Ukrainian military airfields, UAV storage sites over past day

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfields and long-range UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) storage sites over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy facilities of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, the infrastructure of military airfields, the sites for the storage of long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles and their preparation for launch, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations in 150 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,370 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 170 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 220 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 225 troops, a French-made armored personnel carrier and a US-made armored vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 405 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 290 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 60 troops and four jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka, Varachino, Iskriskovshchina, Kondratovka, Novaya Sech and Pavlovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchansk and Sinelnikovo in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 170 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and six materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Druzhelyubovka and Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region, Maslyakovka, Novosyolovka, Stavki and Yarovaya in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 225 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a French-made armored personnel carrier and a US-made armored vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Vasyukovka, Verolyubovka, Dronovka, Zvanovka, Konstantinovka and Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 225 personnel, a French-made VAB armored personnel carrier, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, 13 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 405 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 405 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Yelbitskoye, Gnatovka, Grishino, Kotlino, Pankovka, Rodinskoye, Rozy Lyuksemburg and Udachnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Ivanovka and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 405 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 290 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 290 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka and Chervony Liman in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Novonikolayevka, Rybnoye and Uspenovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 290 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, four artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys over 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed more than 60 Ukrainian troops and four enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novoandreyevka, Primorskoye and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region, Antonovka and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 60 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 12 motor vehicles, four electronic warfare stations and three materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys Ukrainian naval drone over past day

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed a Ukrainian naval drone in the Black Sea over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed an uncrewed boat in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 205 Ukrainian UAVs, four smart bombs over 24 hours

Russian air defense forces shot down 205 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and four smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs and 205 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 94,084 unmanned aerial vehicles, 633 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,788 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,608 multiple rocket launchers, 30,974 field artillery guns and mortars and 45,448 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.