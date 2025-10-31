Russia choosing convenient time for Russia-Arab summit — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Moscow is selecting a time for the Russia-Arab summit that is most convenient for all participants, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told TASS.

"We are currently choosing a time that is most convenient for us and our friends," the senior diplomat said.

On October 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Arab League Council Chairman, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, agreed during a telephone conversation that it would be best to postpone the Russia-Arab summit, which was scheduled for October 15. According to the Kremlin, this decision was related to the beginning of the active phase of US President Donald Trump's plan to normalize the situation in the Gaza Strip.