Russian defense minister calls for CIS unity amid trying times globally

ALMATY, October 31. /TASS/. Amid the complex global situation, the defense ministries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries need to harmonize approaches to modern security challenges, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov stated.

"Against the backdrop of a complex military-political situation, what’s most important is that we come together both in terms of our approach to our common heroic past and in assessing modern challenges and threats," Belousov said, opening a meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers in Almaty.

"We have a very busy agenda," Belousov emphasized. "We will pay significant attention to the results of implementing the Concept of Military Cooperation and its further development prospects under modern conditions."